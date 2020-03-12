‘Don’t let fear take over your life’: Combating emotions brought on by COVID-19 uncertainties

Mental health expert says live with fear, not in it

MADISON, Wis. — It seems like the news surrounding COVID-19 is spreading as fast as the virus is. Doctors at UW Health say in the past 24 hours, their hotline has received hundreds of calls from people who are now worried about the impacts of the virus. They contribute that to major news being reported including Trump suspending travel from Europe, the NBA suspending the rest of the season, and Tom Hanks being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Andrew Peterson, the CEO of Healthy Minds, LLC in Madison said the fear brought on by the widespread attention of the virus is creating a lot of stress and anxiety for many.

“Don’t let the fear take over all of your life,” Peterson said. “People still need to live. In situations where people feel like there’s uncertainty and unknown, it’s very natural to have fearful thoughts and fearful feelings. One of the reasons this is happening is because we’ve had some conflicting information. We’ve been told that it isn’t as serious and then we are hearing and seeing things that make us wonder. Naturally our mind is going to go to fearful thoughts. It’s important for people to realize that you can live with fear or you can live in fear.”

There are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding COVID-19. Peterson said fear puts people “into a frame of mind and a state of behaving to try to regain some sense of control over a situation they feel they have no control over.”

Peterson contributes the shortages of hand sanitizer, toilet paper and paper towels to fear. He said when people hoard these items, it makes people feel that they’ve regained control in some respect during a time when they’ve lost control over many other things in life.

While there are many articles online about the virus, and many people talking about what they’ve heard, Peterson said the spread of misinformation is adding fuel to the fear.

“There are a lot of stories, a lot of ‘I heard this. I heard that.’ Go to credible public health websites and the CDC if you have any questions.”

Peterson said with many events being cancelled and closed, there are still things we can do at home that will keep us safe and entertained until restrictions loosen. Peterson said the best thing we can do is go back to our at-home hobbies like video games, spending time with our loved ones, crafting, watching TV, etc.

