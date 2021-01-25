Don’t have a primary care provider? Here’s how to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

Jae C. Hong A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

MADISON, Wis. — Several health care providers are beginning to give COVID-19 vaccinations to people aged 65 and older today, but many people in Dane County either don’t use one of the three major providers or don’t have a primary care provider.

To make sure those people don’t fall through the cracks, Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) have launched an online survey to make sure those who qualify still get a chance at getting vaccinated.

The survey is offered in both English and Spanish, and those who fill out the survey and do not have a health care provider in the area will be matched with a vaccinator in Dane County.

PHMDC is reminding people that there are about 700,000 people in Wisconsin who are age 65 or older, and the state is only getting about 70,000 vaccine doses per week provided to them by the federal government. State health officials do not expect that supply to change for at least another three or four weeks, meaning supply will be limited at least for the next month and it may take several weeks or months to vaccinate everyone in that age group.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.