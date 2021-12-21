Donor pledges to match up to $20,000 in Salvation Army donations

by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — After an anonymous donor heard that the Salvation Army only met 40% of its goal this year, they pledged to match up to $20,000 in donations given on Tuesday.

The Salvation Army hopes this match day will help them reach its $525,000 goal.

“Every dollar that goes into the kettle stays here in Dane County and it impacts so many different services like emergency shelters and housing programs, our community center programming,” said Taylor Pasell, Marketing and Special Events Manager for the Salvation Army. “It’s really cool to see that whether you’re giving really big or even something minimal it all helps.”

The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers to staff red kettle donation sites.

