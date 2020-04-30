Donne Peter Granberg

BLUE MOUNDS – Donne P. Granberg, age 78, of Blue Mounds, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home.

He was born on February 16, 1942, in Blanchardville, Wis., the son of Perry and Thelma (Gilbertson) Granberg. He married Judith Spani on June 20, 1964, in Blanchardville.

Donne worked at the Barber Cheese Factory as a young adult. He later was employed by Foremost Farms for 36 years until his retirement. He loved what he did and would show up an hour early and leave an hour late almost every day.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Barneveld. Donne enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre and Rummy. In his free time, he loved going to tractor pulls and participating in them. He loved nature and going into the woods and cutting wood, going fishing and camping. Donne loved to be out of the norm and that was evident in him being a HUGE Minnesota Vikings fan and drinking his whiskey old fashioned with no fruit. Above everything else, his favorite thing to do was to spend time with his four grandchildren and family.

Donne is survived by three daughters, Brenda (Steven) Vogt, Dawn Granberg and Angela (Lance) Scholey; four grandchildren, Chantelle Vogt, Courtney (Cassidy Gabioud) Vogt, Carter Scholey and Jackson Scholey; sister, Minnie Hendrickson; brother, Stan (Jodi) Granberg; sister-in-law, Connie Granberg; and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by wife, Judith D. Granberg; son, Michael Granberg; parents, Perry and Thelma Granberg; two brothers, Paul Gilbertson and Joe Granberg; parents-in-law, Joseph and Dorothy Spani; and brother-in-law, David Hendrickson.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Barneveld at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, with Rev. Steve Petrica presiding. Burial will be held at St. Bridget Cemetery, Ridgeway. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family of Donne to be designated at a later date.

