Donna’s Strawberry Pecan Chicken Salad with Raspberry Vinegar Dressing

MADISON, Wis. — This is a perfect summer salad with an unusual, extra special dressing.

Ingredients

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast

Salt and pepper

1 pint fresh strawberries, cut in half, divided

2 cups green and purple grapes, cut in half

6 cups leaf lettuce, cut in bite sized pieces

1/2 cup reduce fat feta or gorgonzola cheese

1/2 cup toasted chopped pecans

Dressing

3 tablespoons raspberry vinegar

1 tablespoon lime juice

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fat-free sour cream or yogurt

2 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 large fresh strawberries

pinch salt

Season chicken with salt and pepper or a seasoning of your choice. Grill or fry chicken breasts until lightly brown and cooked through. Slice into strips and set aside.

Set 3 strawberries aside for the dressing.

In a large bowl, combine remaining strawberries, grapes, lettuce, and cheese. Set pecans aside.

In a small food processor, combine the reserved 3 strawberries and all remaining dressing ingredients. Process until smooth and creamy.

When ready to serve, pour desired amount of dressing in salad bowl and toss to mix well. Divide salad onto individual serving plates and top with pecans. Arrange chicken strips on the side.

