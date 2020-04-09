Donna’s Quick and Easy Jambalaya

This recipe should be used only as a guide for ingredients and the amount of ingredients. Use what you have on hand and change amounts to suite your tastes.

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 medium onion, chopped

2 medium red and green bell peppers, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 medium chicken breast without skin, diced

8 ounces Italian turkey sausage or Kielbasa or Polish sausage

1 can (15 ounces) petite diced tomatoes, undrained

1 cup thick chunky salsa, mild, medium or hot to taste

1/2 pound precooked peeled shrimp

wine to thin, optional

In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add onion and cook until translucent. Add peppers and cook until tender-crisp. Add garlic and cook 1 more minute. Remove from pan and set aside.

Add remaining oil to the skillet. Add chicken and cook until lightly brown. Remove from skillet and place in bowl with vegetables. If link sausage is used, remove casing from sausage and cook over medium-hot heat until brown. Crumble as it cooks. Return vegetables and chicken to the skillet. Add tomatoes, and salsa. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and gently simmer for 10 minutes or until flavor have blended. When ready to serve add shrimp and heat through,

If mixture it too thick, thin with red or white wine or chicken broth.

Serve over cooked rice.

4 servings

Per Serving: 400 Calories; 15g Fat; 51g Protein; 16g Carbohydrate; 4g Dietary Fiber; 185mg Cholesterol; 807mg Sodium.

