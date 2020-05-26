Donna’s Potato, Green Bean and Bacon Salad

MADISON, Wis. — This is a great non-mayonnaise potato salad that is great for a picnic. It does not need refrigeration. It is my very favorite potato salad.

Ingredients

6 medium russet potatoes, unpeeled

2 cups green beans, cut in 2-inch pieces

salt and pepper to taste

6 slices bacon

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 medium red pepper, thinly sliced

Dressings

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons Splenda or sugar

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Wash potatoes and cook in boiling salted water until just fork tender. Do not over-cook. Drain and cool in a colander under cold running water. Drain well. Peel and cut into 2″ cubes. Place in a large bowl.

Cook beans in boiling salted water about 6 minutes or until tender. Drain and cool under cold running water. Drain well and add to bowl. Sprinkle potatoes and beans with salt and pepper to taste.

In a small skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Remove from skillet and crumble. Place in bowl with potatoes. Add onions and pepper to skillet and cook in the bacon fat until tender. Remove onions and peppers from skillet and place in the bowl with the potatoes.

In a small bowl or jar, combine all dressing ingredients. Mix well and pour over potatoes in the bowl. Stir gently.

Serve at room temperature.

Serves 6. Per serving:

Calories: 160

Fat, gm.: 8

Protein, gm.: 5

Carbs, gm.: 20

Cholesterol, mg.: 5

Fiber, gm.: 3

