Donna’s Peach Raspberry Bread Pudding with Lemon Sauce

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — This is a moist wonderful bread pudding. Serve it with a warm lemon sauce. This recipe is for those who love bread pudding.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon butter

6 slices firm white bread

2 large fresh peaches, peeled and cubed

1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Liquid Mix

2 cups milk of your choice

4 eggs

1/4 cup Splenda or sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon brandy, optional

Lemon Sauce

2 cups milk of your choice

4 eggs

1/4 cup Splenda or sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon brandy, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 7 x 11 inch or a 9 x 9 inch baking pan.

Lightly butter the 6 slices of bread. Cut bread into 1/2 inch cubes. Place bread cubes in bottom of baking pan. Place peach pieces and raspberries on top of bread. Combine brown sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Sprinkle mixture on top.

In a small bowl, combine all Liquid mixture ingredients. Beat well. Pour into baking pan. Using a fork, press the bread and peaches down under the liquid. Place baking pan in a larger pan of boiling hot water. Bake for 60 – 70 minutes in water bath or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

For the lemon sauce, combine eggs, sugar, Splenda and lemon juice in a small saucepan. Beat well. Cook over medium heat while stirring constantly. Cook just until mixture thickens and coats a spoon. Do not over-cook or mixture will curdle. (If small lumps do form, pour sauce through a fine strainer.) Add butter and stir to mix well. Store in refrigerate until ready to use. When ready to serve, warm it in the microwave or in a sauce pan over low heat on the stove.

Serve warm sauce over the bread pudding.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.