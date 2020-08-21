Donna’s Peach Pecan Bran Muffins

Peach Bran Muffins

MADISON, Wis. — Now these are the best bran muffins ever – so moist and so good.

Ingredients

  • 1-1/2 cups bran flakes
  • 1 cup low fat buttermilk
  • 1/3 cup canola oil
  • 1 egg
  • 2/3 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 cup low fat sour cream
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 medium fresh peach, peeled and coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degree. Grease muffin tins.

In a large bowl, combine bran cereal and buttermilk. Let stand 10 minutes.

In a small bowl, combine oil, egg, brown sugar and vanilla. Mix and pour into bowl with the cereal. Stir. Add sour cream and stir.

In a small bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Mix and stir into cereal mixture. Add peaches and nuts. Stir gently until mixed.

Fill muffin tins 2/3 full. Bake 20 – 35 minutes or until the middle of the muffin is cooked through.

