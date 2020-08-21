Donna’s Peach Pecan Bran Muffins

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Now these are the best bran muffins ever – so moist and so good.

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups bran flakes

1 cup low fat buttermilk

1/3 cup canola oil

1 egg

2/3 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup low fat sour cream

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 medium fresh peach, peeled and coarsely chopped

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degree. Grease muffin tins.

In a large bowl, combine bran cereal and buttermilk. Let stand 10 minutes.

In a small bowl, combine oil, egg, brown sugar and vanilla. Mix and pour into bowl with the cereal. Stir. Add sour cream and stir.

In a small bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Mix and stir into cereal mixture. Add peaches and nuts. Stir gently until mixed.

Fill muffin tins 2/3 full. Bake 20 – 35 minutes or until the middle of the muffin is cooked through.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.