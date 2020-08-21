Donna’s Peach Berry Salad with Peach Maple Dressing

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Fresh peaches and berries are tossed with summer salad greens. Drizzle with a unique dressing made with another fresh peach, maple syrup, mustard and mint. Add grilled chicken or salmon for an entrée salad.

Ingredients

8 cups leaf lettuce, cut in bite sized pieces

1 cup fresh berries of your choice (raspberries, blueberries, strawberries)

4 medium fresh peaches, peeled and sliced

1/2 cup toasted nuts

1 cup feta or blue cheese*, optional

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Dressing

1 large fresh peach

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

1 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

1/4 teaspoon salt

Divide lettuce among 4 individual serving salad plates. Top with fresh peach slices and berries Top with nuts and cheese if desired. Add chicken or salmon if desired. Garnish with a fresh mint leaf.

Dressing: This dressing can be made ahead and refrigerated until ready to serve.

Use a small food processor or an immersion blender to combine all dressing ingredients. Process until well blended. Taste dressing and add additional maple syrup for extra sweetened if desire. Drizzle dressing on the salads.

*Note: Since not everyone likes feta and/or blue cheese, the cheese may be passed at the table.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.