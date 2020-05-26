Donna’s Mexican 7 Layer Dip – Individual Servings

MADISON, Wis. — We all love the platters of Mexican dip made with layers of refried beans, salsa, guacamole and cheese. This one is served in safe individual cup servings.

*10 – 4 ounce clear plastic tumblers or cups needed.

Ingredients

1 can (16 ounces) seasoned refried beans

2 cups guacamole

2 cups light sour cream

2 cups salsa of your choice

1 cup shredded cheese of your choice

1 cup diced tomatoes

1 cup pitted black olives, diced

In individual small plastic tumblers or cups, place about 1-1/2 tablespoons refried beans. Top with about the same amount of guacamole, sour cream, and salsa. Sprinkle with shredded cheese. Top with diced tomatoes and black olives.

Serve with corn tortilla chips.

Serves 10. Per serving:

Calories: 200

Fat: 13 g

Protein: 8 g

Carbohydrates: 19 g

Dietary fiber: 5 g

Cholesterol: 14 mg

Sodium: 670 mg

