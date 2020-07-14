Donna’s Green Bean and Feta Cheese Salad with Mint Vinaigrette

MADISON, Wis. — This salad is a refreshing colorful vegetable summer salad.

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds fresh green beans

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes cut in half

1 medium cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced

1 cup (4 ounces) low-fat seasoned feta cheese, crumbled

Dressing

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 – 3 teaspoons maple syrup or sugar, to taste

1/3 cup chopped fresh mint

salt and pepper to taste

In a medium saucepan, cook beans in boiling water just until crisp-tender. Do not overcook. Chill under cold running water. Drain well.

In a large bowl, combine beans, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and feta cheese.

In a small jar, combine vinegar, olive oil, mustard, and maple syrup. Mix with an immersion blender or shake well in a covered jar. Adjust sweetness to suit your taste. Add finely chopped mint. Add salt and pepper to taste.

When ready to serve, add dressing to bean mixture and gently stir until well blended.

Note: There are a variety of seasoned feta cheeses available. This recipe is excellent with the Mediterranean flavored feta which is a blend of basil and sun dried tomatoes.

Serves 8. Per serving:

Calories: 110

Fat, gm.: 8

Protein, gm.: 4

Carb, gm.: 8

Cholesterol: 15

Fiber: 3.1

