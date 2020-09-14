Donna’s apple, sweet potato, pork stew

Apple Pork Stew

The combination of pork and sweet potatoes with apples make a fantastic flavorful meal.

1 tablespoon canola oil, divided

1 large onion, diced

2 cups diced carrots

1 pound pork tenderloin, cut in 1 inch pieces

salt and pepper

1 cup apple juice

1 large sweet potatoes, peeled and diced in large chunks (3 cups)

2 large apples, diced in large chunks (3 cups)

1/2 teaspoon dried fennel, optional

2 cups fat-free chicken broth, divided

3 tablespoon flour

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. In a large Dutch oven, heat 1/2 tablespoon oil. Add onion and cook until translucent. Remove from pan and set aside. Add carrots and cook for 5 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside. Add remaining oil and half of the diced pork. Cook over medium hot heat until brown. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Remove from pan and set aside. Add remaining pork and cook until brown. Remove from pan and set aside. Pork does not have to be cooked though at this point. (If meat is too crowded in the pan it will steam rather than brown.)

Add apple juice to deglaze pan. Add sweet potatoes, apples, fennel, and 1 cup of broth. Add reserved onions, carrots, and pork. Bring to a boil. Remove from heat, cover pan and continue to cook in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes or until potatoes and apples are tender. Add additional broth if needed.

Remove from oven and place pan on the stove over medium heat. In a jar or shaker, combine flour in remaining 1 cup of broth. Shake until mixed. Pour into pan while stirring. Bring to a boil to thicken while stirring constantly.

If stew is too thick, add additional juice or broth to thin to desired consistency. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve over noodles if desired.

Serves 4. Per serving:

Calories: 340

Fat: 7g

Protein: 27g

Carbohydrate: 40g

Dietary fiber: 5g

Cholesterol: 75mg

Sodium: 364mg

