Donna’s Apple Grape Salad with Apricot Yogurt Dressing

Apple Grape Salad

Combine red apples and green grapes with a special dressing. This can be made ahead the day before serving. The apples do not turn brown with this dressing. It would be best to add the nuts at the time of serving.

3 medium red apples*, cored and diced

2 cups fresh green grapes, cut in half

1/2 cup chopped celery, optional

1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

Dressing

1/4 cup sugar-free or regular apricot preserves

6 ounces reduced fat vanilla yogurt

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

In a large bowl, combine apples and grapes. Add celery if desired.

Warm apricot preserves in the microwave.

In a small bowl, combine apricot preserves, yogurt, and vinegar. Stir to mix. Cool mixture and then add to the apples and grapes. Stir to mix well.

Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Add nuts before serving.

*Choose a crisp eating apple.

Serves 6. Per Serving:

Calories: 145

Fat: 5g

Protein: 4g

Carbohydrate: 22g

Dietary fiber: 4g

Cholesterol: 1mg

Sodium: 22mg

