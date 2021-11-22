Donna Rose Rauls

Madison – Donna Rose Rauls, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the Nazareth Health and Rehab Center in Stoughton.

She was born on August 27, 1937, in Marxville, WI, the daughter of Frederick and Irene (Endres) Statz.

She married Donald “Donny” Rauls in Dubuque, Iowa on August 8, 1960. There is a special place in heaven for the mother of five boys. And while she loved being a homemaker the most, she worked at various places over the years to provide for her children. She loved to bowl with her Statz sisters, enjoyed crocheting, sporting events, playing cards and dice with her family, and watching westerns. She always looked forward to the annual “Christmas in July”. She was a lifetime fan of the Atlanta Braves. She is known for her famous Scotcharoos, a request from the grandkids every time they visited or for birthdays. Her greatest joy of all was her grandchildren – she was the best grandma ever!

Donna is survived by her 5 sons, Douglas (Heidi), Terry, Joseph (Linda), Danny (Marcie), and Tony; 9 grandchildren, Curtis, Meghan, Alicia, Haley, Scott, Allyson, Nicole, Jacob, and Tyler; 1 great-granddaughter, Kinzey; and brother-in-law, Bud Mautz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donny; parents; and her siblings, Lucille (Andy) Brunner, Marie (Tony) Ballwig, LaVerne (Vince) Noltner, Joann Mautz, Fritz (Donna Simon) Statz, and Doris (Roy) Pierce.

A special thank you to the staff at Nazareth Health and Rehab Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2450 Atwood Ave, Madison, with Fr. Michael Radowicz presiding. A visitation will be held from 8:30 A.M. until time of Mass. Burial will follow the service at Highland Memory Gardens.

