Donna Rakow

Donna Jean (Olson) Rakow, age 78 of Avoca, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Richland Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, following a hard-fought battle with lung cancer. She was born on June 25, 1940 the daughter of Ole and Carolyne (Yarish) Olson in Muscoda, WI.

Donna liked gardening, fishing, feeding and watching birds, loved music and playing the accordion, she enjoyed western shows, dancing, game shows, scratch off tickets and especially loved her pet “BUBBA”.

She is survived by her special friend, Mike Flynn, Sr.; her son, Bill (Vi) Ewing; 2 daughters, Kathy Ewing, Terri (Jerry) Perkins; grandchildren, Jenny (Mic), Nicole (Robert & Josie), Josh (Kristen & Henry), Jessica (Josh); sisters, Lorraine, Rita, Connie (Gary); many special nieces, nephews, cousins and “Ma Donna” kids.

A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

