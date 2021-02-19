Donna Rae Fadness

MADISON – Donna Rae Fadness, age 68, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at UW Hospital and Clinics.

She was born on June 2, 1952, in Madison, the daughter of Raymond and Wilma (Genrich) Fadness.

Donna graduated from Robert M. LaFollette High School and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She worked for the Department of Workforce Development, Worker’s Compensation Division for roughly 35 years before retiring in 2014. Donna enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening and traveling to visit her many relatives around the country.

Donna is survived by brother, Jon Fadness of Madison; sister, Sandy (Wayne) Ross of Raleigh, N.C.; nieces and nephews, Tom Vieweger of Windsor, Brian Vieweger (Janice) of New York, N.Y., Katrina (Matt) Taylor of Wake Forest, N.C., Matt (Bree) Kraus of Garner, N.C., and Amanda (Jonathan) Moss of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.; former brother-in-law, Jim Vieweger of Windsor; special relatives, Randi (Tim) Marodi of Bentleyville, Pa., Kelly Ross of Raleigh, N.C., Morgan (Jim) Muhly of St. Clairsville, Ohio; and Taylor (Chris) Callegari of Olympia, Wash; and numerous grand-nieces and nephews who were also included in her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Karen Vieweger.

Donna’s smile, kindness and generosity will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Private services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

