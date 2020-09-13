Donna Rae Amacher

Donna Rae Amacher, 78, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her home.

Donna was born on April 20, 1942 in Baraboo, Wisconsin to Richard and Elizabeth Bethke. She graduated from Baraboo High School in 1960. She worked at various clerical jobs at Citizens State Bank, Larsen Canning Company, Schweiger Industries and finally retiring from Nasco International in Fort Atkinson.

She enjoyed crafting and sewing, having made many things for her family and friends. She married LaVerne Amacher on January 7, 1983. Donna was especially proud of her family and grandchildren, always telling everyone of their accomplishments. To Donna, family was the most important thing in her life.

Donna will be missed by all those who knew her. She is survived by her son, Kurtis (Sharon) Kaempfer and daughter, Connie (Martin) Kolander and stepdaughters, Lisa Amacher and Julie (Bruce) Clement. She was a special grandmother to her six grandchildren, Justine Kaempfer, Seth Kaempfer, Elizabeth Kaempfer, Emma Kaempfer, Maire Clement (Davey Harrison) and Colin Clement. She was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne; her son Keith Kaempfer; her parents Richard and Elizabeth Bethke and her sister, Gloria Schwarz and brother-in-law Carl Schwarz.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson. Visitation with family and friends will take place from 10:00 on Saturday at the memorial home until time of service.