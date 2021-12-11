Donna Marie Sorge

Donna Marie (Wepking) Sorge, age 88, of Highland, died on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Bloomfield HCR surrounded by family. Donna was born on November 28, 1933, to Jacob and Dora (Gabler) Wepking and spent most of her life in the Highland area. She married Gerald A. Sorge on June 15, 1956, and together they raised four daughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald on October 5, 1988; five brothers, LeRoy “Slug”, Cyril, Lenus, Byron and Philip “Max” Wepking and three sisters, Eileen Gundlach, Ena Kusz and Norma Michek; two grandsons, Sam Fralick and Ben Nondorf and two sons-in-law, David Nondorf and Kim Jenkins;

Donna is survived by her children, Rhonda Sorge, Susanne Nondorf, Gail Fralick and Cindy Jenkins; grandchildren, Jill (Mike) Steffek, Holly (Jacob) Zander, Evan (Christine) Nondorf, Travis Fralick and Leah Fralick; great-grandchildren, Andrew Zander, Rachel Zander, Henry Steffek, Miriam Steffek, Everly Nondorf, Gracelyn Nondorf, Mason Fralick and Keira Fralick; her brother, Paul (Sharon) Wepking; a sister-in-law, Sharon Wepking as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Dodgeville United Methodist Church. Pastor Jim Droste will officiate with burial in the Highland Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday beginning at 10:00 A.M. Donna’s family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Bloomfield HCR for the compassionate care she received for the past seven and a half years.

