Donna Marie Schiess

by Obituaries

Donna Marie Schiess, age 89, died on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Sun Prairie. She was born on November 02, 1932 in Madison to Robert and Mildred (Strohmenger) Blaschka. She married Jacob Schiess on April 24, 1954 at Sacred Hearts Church in Sun Prairie.

Donna is survived by her 5 children; Kathy (John) Quinn of Sun City West, AZ, Jim (Debbie) of Windsor, Jeff of Sun Prairie, John (Tanis) of Waukesha and Joe of Sun Prairie; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and a brother Robert (Ann) Blaschka of Pleasanton, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jake and Jeff’s wife Ann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Thursday. Burial will be at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rainbow Hospice or Hyland Crossing.

