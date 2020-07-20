Donna M. Moore

Site staff by Site staff

Belleville, WI – Donna M. Moore age 86, a longtime Belleville resident passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Sienna Meadows in Oregon.

She was born on August 30, 1933 the daughter of Russell and Ruth (Thompson) Bashaw in Eau Galle, WI. Donna graduated from Menomonie High School. On February 13, 1954 she was united in marriage to Clarence Moore in Menomonie, WI. Donna worked as a bookkeeper for Brunke Glass and United Hospital Laundry. She was a charter member of the Belleville EMS and served for over 30 years. Donna also taught CPR and Babysitting Classes for the American Red Cross, was a 4H Leader, and served on the Belleville Planning Commission. She was a member of the First United Church of Christ in Belleville, and had served as the church council president and was a member of the Women’s Guild. In her downtime she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and needlepoint. She was also a sports fan who enjoyed watching golf and tennis.

Donna is survived by her children Janice (Gary) Hageman, David (Esther) Moore, Douglas (Jeanea) Moore, and Larry (Laura) Moore, grandchildren Chris (Barb Pluss) Hageman, James (Bridget) Hageman, Allen (Vicki) Hageman, Amanda (Kevin) Luepke, Amy (Jason) Pitzer, Ben Moore, Ashley Moore, Emily Moore, Amber Moore, Kelly (Joshua) Peak, Kyle (fiancé Katya Grasso) Moore, and Danielle (Devante Daniels) Moore, great-grandchildren Martina, Sawyer, Piper, Paisley, Jeremiah, Marley, Malaya, Ivan, Aidan, Jayna, Jace, and Kaelyn. She is further survived by her sister Elaine (Jim) Wickham, brothers-in-law Raymond (Verda) Moore, Nathaniel Jr. “Sonny” Moore, and Leonard Moore, nieces, nephews, and honorary son Johnny Becker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence in 1985, son Joe, daughter-in-law Mary Moore, and brother Charles Bashaw.

Private family services will be held at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. Burial will be in the Belleville Cemetery. Rev. Laura Kolden will officiate.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com