Donna M. Moore

Donna M. Moore age 84, of Orangeville, died on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Monroe Clinic Hospital surrounded by her family.

Donna was born on March 4, 1937 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Peter and Kathryn Hammond. She married the love of her life, Ralph Moore Jr., on January 15, 1955 in Aurora. The couple built their dream of farming for many years in Genoa and Orangeville, IL. Donna also worked at Swiss Colony, Farm & Fleet, Huckleberry Inn, the lunch stand at Equity, and most recently at the Winslow Sale Barn. She was a very hard working woman who loved being with her family. She was proud of the family farm and was a very sociable woman who seemed to know everyone. Donna loved to cook, bake pies, and was known for her macaroni salad.

She is survived by four children, Debra (Bill) Van Winsen of Caledonia, IL, Gary (Sue) Moore of Twin Grove, Sandy (Jeff) Blair of Lanark, IL, Jeff Moore of Browntown; nine grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; one great-greatgranddaughter; and a brother, Jerry Hammond of Aurora, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph on June 25, 2003; daughter-in-law, Bernice Moore; grandson, Chad Van Winsen; and seven siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church, 1760 14th St., Monroe, with Father Tafadzwa Kushamba officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Acres Cemetery, Orangeville, followed by a luncheon at The Ol Grizzly in Browntown. Visitation will be at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, on Monday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Memorials are suggested in Donna’s name to St. Victor Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

