Donna M. Caygill

Donna Marilyn Caygill, age 88 of Rural Linden passed away peacefully at home on March 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 13, 1931 on a small farm in Rural Livingston, WI, to Albert and Iola (Neff) Sandeman. She graduated Valedictorian of her class from Linden High School in 1949, attended Madison Business College, and then went on to work at the Veterans Administration in Milwaukee, WI, followed by the Badger Army Ammunition’s Plant near Sauk City, WI. She married Jack Caygill on November 24, 1951, she and Jack farmed the Fred Caygill farm until 1989. Donna was employed as the Village Clerk in Linden, WI and oversaw the Linden Cemetery for many years.

Donna is survived by her husband Jack Caygill of 68 years, Linden; daughters, Theresa Caygill (Ted Campbell) of Madison; Kathy (Don) Lindner of Linden and Jackie Caygill (Ralph Mumm) of Livingston; five grandchildren, Dennis (Sue) Lindner; Christopher (Robin) Lindner; Brad (Jaye) Lindner; Michelle (Curt) Hildreth and Jessica (Jared) Schmelzer; 14 great grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Thomas (Barbara) Sandeman of Metairie LA and Dean (Jean) Sandeman of Oshkosh, WI as well as many other well-loved family members.

Donna was an active member of the Linden Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group & the Linden and Iowa County Historical Societies.

A family service is to be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Dr. Grieshaber, and the Upland Hills Hospice Staff for their wonderful care! The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

