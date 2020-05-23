Donna Lu (Roth) Burns

KENOSHA, Wis. – Donna Lu (Roth) Burns of Kenosha, Wis. went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at St. Mary’s Care Center, in Madison, Wis.

She was born on Oct. 10, 1934, in Richland County, Wis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Edward Burns; and her parents, Samuel Elijah and Hazel Lenice (Snyder) Roth; and six brothers and one sister, Donald Roth, Curtis Roth, Klatus Roth, Harold Roth, Douglas Roth, Alfred Roth, and Armeda (Roth) Popp.

She leaves behind a legacy of five children, Lark (Mike) Kelley of Clear Lake, S.D, Robin (David) Mabie of Verona, Wis., Samuel (Teri) Burns of Kenosha Wis., Matthew (Tina) Burns of San Antonio, Texas, and Clinton Burns, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Donna was a wife, mother and homemaker with the brief exception of working at Baxter Laboratories in Round Lake, Ill. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church where she was active in ministries that included Home League bible studies, after school for kids and nursing homes. She went on a mission trip to Jamaica to help remodel an orphanage and care for the children. She also participated in the annual bell ringing during the Christmas Season.

Donna loved to travel and had an opportunity to visit the Holy Land in Israel as well as an Alaskan cruise. She loved puzzles, card games and Yahtzee. She dabbled in painting, arts and crafts and sewing. She loved to entertain and cook for family gatherings. She owned a Christian bookstore, financed one son’s business venture and gave up her home for another. Donna loved and gave when and where she was. She will be missed by her family, friends, and Salvation Army Corp members who knew and worked alongside her for Christ’s kingdom.



