Donna Lee Lapacek

Site staff by Site staff

January 06, 1959 – June 11, 2020 / Donna Lee Lapacek, age 61, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away unexpectedly on June 11, 2020 from complications of medical conditions.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Donna was an avid gardener and enjoyed working in her flower beds. She enjoyed watching birds and spending time with her dogs Max and Hutch. She loved children and drove school bus for many years in the Madison and DeForest communities. She advanced to driver trainer, conducted CDL testing for new drivers, and worked for the dispatch office. Donna also drove a semi and enjoyed being out on the road. Her favorite hobbies included going to garage sales and thrift stores.

Donna is survived by her four children; LeAnna and her children Carlie and Ryan, Jared (Sarah) and their children Jaeden and Wyatt, Micah and his sons Joseph and Trayton, and Jacob (Loni) and their children Chase, Jordon, Kelvin, Devin, Kelsey, and Dylan. Donna is also survived by her brother Joseph Lapacek III (Patty) and their children Joseph Lapacek IV (Christine) and Whitney (Mitchell). Further survived by her best friend of 42 years, Lois and her children Marah and Kyle (Julia).

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Lapacek II and Joanne Martin. She was also preceded in death by her brother Randy.

A special thank you to her physician Dr. Ringdahl and caregiver Amanda for the care and friendship you have provided over the years.