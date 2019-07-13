Donna Jean Parisi

Donna Jean Parisi, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her Middleton home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 29, 1930 in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Thomas and LaVerne (Peckham) Farris.

Donna was a warm, compassionate, smart and strong woman who treasured her roles as mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, sister-in-law, aunt, friend and Middleton good neighbor. She grew up in Madison and graduated from East High School. Donna married her beloved Joe Parisi on July 11, 1959, and they built their home on the street Joe managed to have named after her, Donna Drive.

Donna worked for many years as the Administrative Assistant for the Superintendent of Middleton-Cross Plains School District. She loved hosting parties and feeding her extended family, dancing with her husband and spending time with her dear friends at supper clubs and Dansant Dance Club. Her home and heart were open to everyone. Donna instilled a sense of civic duty into her children and modeled this through her service to the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board, City of Middleton Commission on Aging, League of Women Voters, Cub Scouts (Leader), Homemakers Group, and by working at the voting polls every year she could. Donna got a lot of joy out of playing practical jokes on her husband with whom she laughed heartily and frequently. She loved her St. Luke’s Community and felt especially close to Pastor Heather Hayward.

Donna is survived by her sons, Michael (Cheryl) Schlicht, Timothy (Carol) Schlicht and Joseph (Erin) Parisi, Jr.; grandchildren, Erik (Michelle) Schlicht and their children Kelly and Cassidy, Joe (Elizabeth) Schlicht and their daughter Madeline and their child on the way, Trevor (Amanda) Schlicht, Jeff (Marnie) Schlicht, Beth (Todd) Loncki and her children Matt, Garrett and Ellie, Trisha (Brad) Schwartz and their children Lexy, Grant and Leah, Angie (Josh) Brisky and their children Zach and Ben, Sadie Parisi, Eden Parisi; and her sister-in-law and BFF, Wanda Farris and her wonderful children. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dick Farris; and husband, Joe Parisi, Sr.

A funeral service will be held at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday.

The family gives a special thanks to Donna’s caregivers at her assisted living apartment and Agrace Hospice, who gave her the love and respect shown by everyone who had the honor of knowing Donna Parisi.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation in Donna’s memory to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711, https://www.agrace.org/donate/.

