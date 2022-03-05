Donna D. Fink

by Obituaries

Donna D. Fink, 86, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Private services will be held at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Madison. A public visitation will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, 1245 N. Water St., Platteville. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Donna was born on July 14, 1935 in Madison, Wisconsin, daughter of Edwin and Elizabeth “Daisy” (Deans) Scott. She was united in marriage to Merlyn Fink on October 20, 1956 in Daleyville, Wisconsin. Donna and Merlyn farmed for many years in Elk Grove Township, Lafayette County. She studied at both UW-Madison and UW-Platteville and later worked in customer service and specialty shoppers at Lands’ End for many years.

Donna greatly enjoyed spending time with friends square dancing, playing cards, and meeting for lunch. She took joy in feeding her birds, growing flowers and reading crime mysteries. Most especially, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Donna is survived by her husband, Merlyn; seven children, Craig (Mary Mutschler) Fink, Kevin Fink, Todd Fink, Eric (Kim) Fink, Christine (Don) Kamps, Carl (Cathy) Fink and Jennifer Fink; 23 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one brother, James (Marlene) Scott. She was preceded in death by her parents.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.