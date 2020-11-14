Donna Ann Reinhold

Site staff by Site staff

Donna Ann Reinhold, age 77, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on March 28, 1943, in Woodstock, Ill., the daughter of LeRoy and Elizabeth (Schmeits) Ketchmark, the oldest of eight children.

Donna married the love of her life, Richard John Reinhold on May 15, 1971, in Madison, Wis. She graduated from St. Anthony Hospital School of Nursing and received her BSN in 1991. She worked as a nurse for 40 years. Donna was an avid quilter and volunteered at the Overture Center for many years. She will be remembered for her wonderful cooking and baking, especially her cookies and strawberry cake.

Donna is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Nicole (David) Schroud; son, Nathan Reinhold; grandson, Jacob Schroud; two granddaughters, Mea Schroud and Ava Waltrich-Reinhold; brother, Jim Ketchmark; sister, Helen (Randy) Anderson; sisters-in-law, Trish Ketchmark, Sandi Ketchmark, and Dianne Ketchmark; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, LeRoy Edward, Lawrence John, Gregory and Gerald Ketchmark; sister, Elizabeth Ann Ketchmark; and sister-in-law, Donna Ketchmark.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be gifted in Donna’s name to Wisconsin Kidney Foundation or Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.