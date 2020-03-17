Donations needed, hygiene supplies stretched thin at Salvation Army shelters

MADISON, Wis. — The Salvation Army of Dane County is in need of personal hygiene items as it continues to serve people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization has experienced an uptick of emergency response cases because of COVID-19, according to a release by the Salvation Army.

Items most needed right now are travel-sized hygiene supplies, deodorant, toothpaste, personal hand sanitizer, washcloths, towels, twin sheets and microwavable meals and snacks.

Donations can be brought to 3030 Darbo Drive in Madison on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The organization is accepting online donations at this link.

The Salvation Army has increased cleaning efforts at all of its facilities, including shelters and kitchens, the release said.

Case managers will continue to assist clients, but are limiting non-essential interaction via the phone or online.

