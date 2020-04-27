Donald William Bloedel

JANESVILLE – Donald William Bloedel, 74, a lifelong Janesville resident, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI, on Friday, April 24, 2020.

Don died due to complications after surgery to remove a pancreatic tumor. He fiercely battled pancreatic cancer for nine long months, and the tumor was removed successfully. We were gifted a moment of joy as Don seemed to have come through the complicated surgery and was able to share hopeful words with his anxious family. Unfortunately, he suddenly took a turn for the worse, and his body could not overcome the stress of this added burden.

Don was born on July 4, 1945, the youngest of four sons of Dorothy E. (Purnell) and Edmond E. Bloedel. He was baptized, confirmed and graduated from St. Paul’s Lutheran school. As a child, he enjoyed roaming freely through his Spring Brook neighborhood. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1963. After high school, he attended one semester at the University of Wisconsin in Steven’s Point before joining the US Army. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War while stationed in Germany.

Don worked for ten years at the Southern Wisconsin News Company in Edgerton, WI. He started his next career chapter in 1977 at the Janesville Post Office, where he worked as a clerk, enjoying many positions until his retirement in 2005. Don had a long-standing love for the outdoors, the result of being born into an active outdoor family. He loved fishing and camping with his parents and later with his children and grandchildren. Don enjoyed hunting with his father and brothers, including special trips to Montana hunting birds, antelope, and deer. He enjoyed watching the activities in his backyard, whether it be birds feeding, squirrels running, or a lively group of children and grandchildren playing.

Don married Teri S. (Warfield) on June 24, 1972, with whom he had five much-loved children. On April 17, 1993, Don married Beth (Randall) and became “the best stepdad ever” to Emily N. Christensen. Don and Beth loved all six of these children and were proud of the people they grew into and the family they have become.

In addition to spending time with family, he was active in his church throughout his life. He served as Cub Master at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and later enjoyed greeting, pew crew with Beth, SecondHarvest food distribution at First Lutheran Church, and spent fifteen years volunteering with Janesville Special Olympics.

Don is survived by Beth, his loving wife of 27 years, and his six children: Kimberly Reynolds (Janesville, WI), Michael (Emily) Bloedel (Fitchburg, WI), Matthew Bloedel (Janesville, WI), Jeffery Bloedel (Lori Thompson) (Janesville, WI), and Amanda (Tim) Drinkwater, (Janesville, WI); their twelve grandchildren: Brennan, Peyton (Zach Lindberg), and Sydney Bloedel; Hadley and Lillian Reynolds; Joseph, Lily, and Judah Bloedel; Laurel, Kora, William, and Henry Drinkwater. Don was the kind of grandpa that made each grandchild feel as though they were “Grampa’s Girl” or “Grampa’s Boy”; each holding a special place in his heart. He is further survived by his three brothers Edmond (Gwen) Bloedel (Hamilton, MT), Phillip (Donna) Bloedel (Cedar Grove, WI), Rev. David (Barb) Bloedel (Carpenteria, CA), and, by Beth’s siblings; Trel Gimber, Jane Wuest, Sally (Rob) Kincaid, Ted (Linda) Randall, Peggy (Mark) Chidister, Paul Randall, and Carol (Mary) Randall, as well as daughter-in-law, Lisa Bloedel, Lillian Warfield and Teri Bloedel. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, Godchildren, extended family, special friends, and his First Lutheran Church family.

Don was warmly greeted in Heaven by his parents Edmond and Dorothy Bloedel, Beth’s parents Alvin and Mary Randall, brother-in-law Tedd Gimber, cousin Ray Purnell, and baby Lunabelle Wilkins, granddaughter of our hearts.

Don’s family would like to thank the diligent care provided by Dr. Porter, Dr. Matzke, and the chemotherapy/radiation therapy nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville, WI.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held at a future date.

