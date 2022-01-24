Donald VanWoert

Lt. Colonel Donald S.O. VanWoert, 66, of Spring Green, died unexpectedly on January 19, 2022.

Don was born in Flint, MI and grew up in Byron, MI. On October 28, 1988, He married the love of his life Sallie A. VanWoert.

Growing up as a boy Don loved sports. He held numerous all-state records in baseball and football at Byron High School. Many of his records are unbroken to this day. His passion for sports was passed on to some of his children.

After high school, Don was quickly drafted and choose the Marines. He loved this great nation and fought for what our flag stands for, Freedom. He served in the Vietnam War and Enduring Freedom- including three tours, and some missions with special forces.

Don worked as a carpenter, putting himself through nursing school, where he and Sallie met. He was great with his hands and loved to build things.

Don worked as a critical care nurse for over 30 years. He retired from the Veteran’s Administrative Hospital in Madison, WI. He was respected by many. He taught simulation labs, and for over 23 years was a nurse in the 911th Forward Surgical Team.

He enjoyed being the one people could rely on. His patients and co-workers loved him, his mischievous smile, and his dry sense of humor!

He loved history, The Beatles, leather craftsmanship, and vegetable gardening.

He stayed true to his roots as a Native American. He belonged to the Michigan Sault St. Marie Chippewa tribe. He was learning, and practicing his native language. Don’s love for his heritage and culture was present in gifts, leather, and wood working.

He had the strongest exterior, with the softest heart. Donnie, you will be truly missed by the many whose lives you touched.

Don is survived by wife Sallie A. VanWoert (Bethke) and 8 children. Bambi (John) Burnham of Lansing, MI. Heather (Matt) Turpin of Midland, MI. Erica (Blaine) Dugger of Durand, MI. Andrea (Jeremy) Minarik of Gaines, MI. Kristin Soerries of Howell, MI. Joshua (Michaela) VanWoert of Platteville, WI. Rachael (Rex) Derezinski of Baraboo, WI. Benjamin VanWoert of Spring Green. Brother, John (Cyndi) VanWoert of Bancroft, MI and sister Nancy VanWoert (Dan Frazier) of Howell, MI.

Don was preceded in death by his father Donald Russell VanWoert, his mother Shirley Ann VanWoert, and brother David Wayne VanWoert. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. at the Park Street Christian Church in Richland Center, WI.

Minister Randy Sanders and Buddy Bethke will co-officiate with burial in the Musdcoda Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted. Visitation will be held on Monday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:30 A.M. Masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, if you’d wish to send a memorial to: Park St. Church c/o Donald VanWoert Memorial Fund 148 S. Park St. Richland Center, WI 53581

Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

