Donald V. “Donny” Kraemer

Spring Green – Donald Vincent “Donny” Kraemer, age 74, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 of natural causes, at Greenway Manor Nursing Home in Spring Green, Wisconsin, with family by his side.

He was born on March 25, 1946, in Richland Center, Wisconsin, the second of ten children to Vincent and Lucille (Honer) Kraemer.

Donny grew up on a farm outside of Plain where he learned the love of hard work. He could fix anything and the number of people that he helped, with various projects, is countless. He had great care and concern for others, never refusing the request of someone who asked for help. He was happiest when he was outdoors, especially when he was on the farm cutting wood or hunting with his family or having a home cooked meal with his mother Lucille.

Donny graduated from St. Luke’s Catholic High School in Plain, WI in 1964. Shortly after, he enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard and served our country for six years. He opened Donny’s Bar in 1970 in Spring Green, operated it for 10 years where he brought together community and sponsored some fun with softball teams, rope pulling tournaments, bowling and billiard teams. Ahh, the memories, the beer, the trophies, the stories and jokes…

On December 19, 1970, he married the love of his life, JoEllen M. (McCluskey) Kraemer. Together, they raised their family in Spring Green and were very active members of the community. They were members of St. John’s Catholic Church where their children attended elementary school. Donny was a 50-year member of the Spring Green American Legion, Post #253 and was a Military Funeral Honors program member. Donny was also a charter member of the Spring Green Jaycees for many years, a member of the Knights of Columbus and a proud volunteer member of the Spring Green Fire Department for 26 years.

He lived a life of service through his work. He became the Director of Public Works in 1981 for the Village of Spring Green until 2000. Then, he shared his knowledge working with Jewell and Associates from 2000 until he retired in 2008.

Donny is survived by his wife, children Trent (Brittany) Kraemer of Middleton, Wisconsin; Camela Widad Kraemer of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania; Ryan (Megan) Kraemer of Maricopa, Arizona; and grandchildren Stevee, Piper and Ryker Kraemer; Zaynab Miller; Tristan, Isaac and Ava Kraemer. He is further survived by siblings Marge (Patrick) Cloherty; Evonne Kraemer; Chuck (Deb); Gary (Marcia); Terri (Al) Larson; Cathie (Scott) Truehl; Mark (Cathy); his in-laws Pat (McCluskey) and Wayne Heaton; Ken and Betty McCluskey; Nancy (McCluskey) and Gary Yawn; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, including life-long friends Stan and Rosetta Bauer.

Donny was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Paul and his infant sister Elizabeth.

Donny touched many people with his passion for life, generosity, quick wit, friendly personality, the twinkle in his eye and that famous one-eyebrow raise we all grew to look for when we could crack him up. He will be so dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. “DVK All the Way!”

A celebration of Donny’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donny’s honor to support the Spring Green Area Veterans Memorial (please send donations to Spring Green American Legion Post 253, PO Box 482, Spring Green, WI 53588) or the Spring Green Fire Department or St. John’s Catholic Church school fund https://www.stjohns-springgreen.org/donate .

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff and caregivers of Greenway Manor for their love and stellar care of Donny. We knew he was treated and loved like family and we will be forever grateful.