Donald Trump Jr. coming to Wisconsin next week

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WAUSAU, Wis. — Donald Trump Jr. is slated to make a stop in Wisconsin next week.

A release from the Trump campaign said Trump Jr. will be holding five events across the country, including one at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Wausau.

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The release said Trump Jr. will “speak directly with the American people, spreading President Donald J. Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda.”

To register for general admission tickets, click here.

