Donald Raymond Adamski

MADISON – Donald R. Adamski passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Madison, Wis., after living stoically with Parkinson’s disease for the last decade of his life.

Don was born Dec. 20, 1932, in Chicago, Ill., to Mary (nee Wensclaw) and Bruno Adamski.

After graduating from high school, Don landed a job with Continental Insurance Company where — with the exception of two years of military service – he worked as an underwriter his entire career. He wed Arlene Lisak in October 1952 and they enjoyed a 68-year marriage, raising their family in Chicago until 1972 when Don had an opportunity to transfer to Wisconsin. Don and Arlene called Menomonee Falls, Wausau and Milwaukee home before his last company relocation to Denver, Colo., where they lived happily as ‘empty nesters’ for 20 years.

Regardless of where they resided, Don and Arlene would drive anywhere and everywhere to be with their children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Our family celebrated nearly every Thanksgiving together. We could count on them to attend graduations, weddings, baptisms, soccer games, recitals, baby-sitting gigs, or help with endless home improvement projects. He was proud of his Polish heritage and danced a good polka. Devotion to his family was Don’s true legacy.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Arlene; and their four children, Cheryl (Kevin) O’Connor, Colette (Michael) Hayden, Randall (Jill) Adamski and Celeste (Malin) Benicek. He was blessed with nine grandchildren, Clare O’Connor (Matt Moore), Meredith O’Connor (Lucas Murray), Caitlin O’Connor, Allison Hayden (Michael Bertken), Austin Hayden, Stephanie Benicek, Rachel Benicek, Cameron Adamski and Kallie Adamski; and further blessed with three great-grandchildren, Elise, Emerson and Miles. Don is also survived by his sister, Geraldine DeJulius; sister-in-law, Adrienne Lascio; and nieces and nephews that all loved “Uncle Don.”

The family would like to thank the Madison VA Hospital and the compassionate doctors, nurses and staff that cared for Don in his final days. We also appreciate all the help Willow Pointe Memory Care and Assisted Living has provided over the past few years.

A celebration of life memorial will be planned in a post-COVID time.

If you wish to remember Don, please consider a donation to Parkinson’s Disease Research.

We love you more!!

