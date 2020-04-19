Donald R. Murphy

MADISON, Wis. – Donald R. Murphy, age 89, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, in the Memory Care unit at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., after a lengthy bout with dementia.

Don was born on Nov. 16, 1930, in Beloit, Wis., the youngest of seven children of Robert Levi Murphy and Marie Miller Murphy.

As a youngster, Don was reserved and studious, taking his lead from his much older sisters and brothers. As a tall and muscular child, Don gravitated towards sports, which quickly led to a reputation for being an outstanding athlete in the Beloit school system. He was a member of both championship football and track teams before graduating in 1949 from Beloit High School. He entered Beloit College in the fall of that year on a Charles Wood Scholarship awarded to minority students with superior academic achievement, where he continued to excel as a student and an athlete. With the advent of the Korean conflict in 1950, Don joined the U.S. Air Force for a four-year tour of duty. Upon his return, he applied and was admitted into the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics in 1958 and a Law degree in 1962.

After receiving his law degree, Don worked briefly for a private firm. He moved on to a position as the first African American to be named an Assistant District Attorney for Dane County. Don had a rich and varied legal career in positions ranging from appointments with the Small Business Administration to being a legal counsel for both the Department of Natural Resources and the UW System Administration. He was appointed to the Wisconsin State Personnel Commission in 1980, where he remained until his retirement in 2001. Don was also a member of a private law firm in Racine, Wis. from 1973-1975.

Along the way, Don served as one of the early chairpersons of the Friends of the Madison Urban League and as an officer of the Urban League. He also helped write the initial Equal Rights Housing Law in Madison. Don was an avid tennis player for many years, often seen at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Don leaves to mourn his passing his devoted wife, Susan Meudt Murphy, who he married in 1997. In addition to his wife, he is survived by the immediate offspring of his siblings, who he credited with, along with his parents, for many of his blessings. Nieces and nephews include Franklyn Cook of Florida, Gregory Cook of Texas, Robert Cook of Florida, Wesley Simmons of Madison, Kay Simmons of Madison, Liz Weaver of Texas, Robert White of Italy, Tiffany Cowell of Virginia, Tony Murphy of Tennessee, Eric Murphy of Pennsylvania, Linda Suggs of Illinois and Kay Rutherford of Georgia. Don also helped raise daughters, Reyna Crow of Michigan and Robin Larmer of Washington. Don was especially generous in sharing his wisdom, his guidance, his love and support to these nieces and nephews, impacting their lives in the same way his parents and siblings impacted his life. Other survivors include in-laws; and great nieces, nephews and cousins.



