Donald Paul Keyes

by Obituaries

Donald Paul Keyes was a loving father, son, brother, and a very good friend. He passed on peacefully surrounded by his family at home on February 11, 2022, at the age of 63. Although his time here was far too short, he lived his life without compromise, living far more fierce and independent than most.

Don was gifted with mechanical skills which his mother, Marilyn, supported as a child by letting him rebuild engines in his bedroom. He continued his passion when he enrolled in the Army and became a diesel mechanic where he learned invaluable skills to be able to fix and create anything. Don was known to fabricate and customize parts for his heavy equipment.

Don would never leave anyone stranded on the side of the road. Any time anyone asked him for help, he would stop what he was doing to help them. He was an excellent critical thinker and there was rarely a problem that he could not fix. He cared very deeply and listened intently to his friends and family. He was a genuine and very kind man.

He was a doting son to his mother and devoted much time to keep her safe in her home where she passed at the age of 90.

He outlived his prognosis by a long shot while continuing to run and operate his excavation company, Keyes Trucking and Excavating, despite all of the difficulties he faced. He was still digging a basement in January 2022. He was as strong as they come.

He is survived by his loving children Daniel and Amy (Keyes) Arnesen. Along with his siblings DeWayne, Daniel, & Mary (Keyes) Benkaddour. Don is now reunited with his lifelong friend and mom, Marylin (Aubey) Keyes, father, Norbert (Phillip) Keyes, brothers David and best friend, Mark.

He’s leaving many friends behind, he will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held at St. Joseph’s Church of East Bristol on February 25, 2022, from 9:30 – 11. There will be a short service from 11-1130 with Father Jared. Don has been a member of St. Joe’s since he was a child when he would ride his horse, Johnny, to church on Sundays.

