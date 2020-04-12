Donald M. Tschida

MADISON, Wis- Donald M. Tschida, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Oakwood Village University Woods.

He was born on June 3, 1933, in Madison, the son of Steven and Edna (Ladd) Tschida. He married Shirley DeLacy on Aug. 2, 1958 in McFarland.

Donald graduated from Madison East High School and attended MATC for automotive training. He was a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955. Donald worked in auto body repair for 25 years, and then drove truck for 14 years until his retirement. After retirement, he worked part-time for Menards. Donald belonged to KKOA National Car Shows which allowed he and Shirley to travel to many states. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and VFW Post No. 8483. Donald served as commander for the VFW and received many state and national awards.

Donald is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Cathy (Gregory) Peter; granddaughters, Jordynn Peter and Darby Peter; brother, Gene (Bertie) Tschida; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Barbara Emery.

