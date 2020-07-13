Donald M. “Don” Koch

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Donald “Don” Koch, age 96, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Madison.

He was born on Aug. 17, 1923, in Sun Prairie, to Peter and Anna Koch.

Donald married Marcella “Sally” Suchomel on Oct. 11, 1944, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cottage Grove. They celebrated 65 years of marriage prior to Sally’s death in 2010. Together they had four children, Duane, Connie, Robert, and Daniel.

Don was drafted into the U.S. Navy and served in World War II for two years. Upon his return from the war, he met his one-year old son, Duane. Don worked for a time at Gardner Baking Company and was self-employed as a builder. He also owned his own business selling and servicing dry cleaning equipment throughout the state of Wisconsin. He made many lifelong friends along the way.

Don enjoyed polka music, dancing and telling a good joke. He played the accordion for anyone who would listen. His tag lines were, “I need a new accordion, this one makes mistakes.” and “We’re not good, but we’re loud.”

Don is survived by his children, Duane (Janet) Koch of Lake Jackson, Texas, Connie Wagner of Woodbury, Minn., Robert (Anna) Koch of Phoenix, Ariz., and Daniel (Wendy) Koch of Madison; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally; parents; siblings, Norbert, Roman, Frederick, Anna, Marie, Lucille, Lawrence, Elizabeth, Betty, and Susan; and grandson, Tyler Koch.

The family will gather to celebrate Don’s life at a later date when it is safe to do so.

A special thank you to the staff at the VA Hospital and Clinics as well as the staff at Drumlin Reserve Assisted Living where Don resided for the past few years.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420