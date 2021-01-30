Donald Loga

Donald Loga, age 85, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

Services will not be held at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Memorial Service will be planned at a time, when it is safe to do so.

Donald was born February 28, 1935, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Fredrick and Luella (Woolsey) Loga. He married Mary Voigt on September 4, 1985. Don was a veteran of the US Army. He enjoyed attending the Madison Symphony Orchestra, reading, gardening, tending his many bird feeders and garage sale-ing. He was employed at Ho-Chunk casino as a table games supervisor for 25 years before retirement in 2018. He will be very missed by his many friends from his time there. He often played Santa at Christmas parties. He was known for his knowledge of history and world events, his kind and generous spirit, his witty sense of humor as well as his sympathetic ear and good life advice.

Donald is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Christian Loga, Timothy (Paula) Loga, Jennifer (Matthew) Thundercloud, Heidi (Bill) Rather and Stephen (Brooke) Decker; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and his brother, Charles Woolsey. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dianne Woolsey.

