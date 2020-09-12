Donald Leroy Hanson

MADISON – Donald Leroy Hanson, age 97, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Willow Pointe Assisted Living in Verona. He was born on March 9, 1923, in Madison, the son of Helmer and Edna (Holbach) Hanson.

Don was a resident of Madison all his life. He graduated from Madison East High School in 1940 and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Upon his return from war he began working at Webcrafters Printing Company until he retired at age 63.

Don was very active for most of his life where he enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, dancing, attending sporting events and spending winter months in Florida. He was an active member of the East Side Businessmen’s Association.

Donald is survived by his daughters, Gloria, Jan and Patti; stepdaughters, Donna and Anita; stepson, Dennis; brother, Gordon; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Don Michales; and sister-in-law, Jo Hanson. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorraine; brothers, Lester, Roland and Gene; sister, Jan; first wife, Dorothy; and stepdaughters, Cindy and Kathy.

A visitation will be held at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 CTY HWY BB, Cottage Grove, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Special thanks to Willow Pointe Assisted Living and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support of Don. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.