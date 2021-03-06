Donald Lee Hook

Site staff by Site staff

Donald Lee Hook

MOUNT HOREB – Donald Lee Hook, age 89, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was born in Madison, on April 10, 1931, to Lester and Margie (Copus) Hook. Donald grew up on the east side of Madison and graduated from East High School.

After graduation, Donald joined the U.S. Navy. While he was stationed in Charleston, S.C., he met the love of his life, Virginia Ackerman. They were married on Dec. 4, 1951. After Donald was honorably discharged from the Navy, they moved to Madison. They raised eight children while residing on Springdale Center Road in Verona, and then later to Mount Horeb. Donald worked as a Steamfitter for Pharo Heating and Cooling, the State of Wisconsin, and later for UW Hospital for many years.

After retirement, they moved to Lakeland, Fla., where they formed many friendships during the 25 years while living there. Donald and Virginia loved to dance, camp, play cards and shuffleboard, bowl, golf, and travel. While in Florida, Donald also served as community travel director for many years. Through the years, they took many cruises and traveled Europe and the United States.

Donald and Virginia moved back to Mount Horeb to the Homestead Cooperative about five years ago. They loved their new place. Donald loved watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers and treasured time spent with his family and friends.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; son, Terry Hook; father, Lester Hook; mother, Margie Dolohanty; stepfather, Joe Dolohanty; in-laws, David and Bessie Ackerman; twin-brother, Darrold Hook; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Rosemary Dietrich, Rita Hook, Louise Reese, Tex and Edna Saddler, Rosalie Ackerman, Leo Russel, Jake and Elizabeth Jacobs, Pearl Wyant, David Ackerman Jr., Berlin Ackerman and Morris Ackerman.

Donald and Virginia were happily married for 66 years. Donald’s surviving children include: Stanley (Patsy) Hook of Fitchburg, Dawn (Jerry) Birk of Lake Wisconsin, David Hook of Verona, Dale (Mary) Hook of Blanchardville, Catherine “Kay” (Gene) Wyss of Boise, Idaho, Lance (Kris) Hook of Barneveld and Chris (Sandy) Hook of Mount Horeb. He is further survived by 13 grandchildren, Angela (Kenny) Beal, Jason (Becky) Hook, Jennifer (Brandt) Schneider, Jaclyn (Larry) Stone, Melanie Birk, Scott, Trevor, Chayn, Jolene, Justin and Kyle Hook, Brad Wyss and Monica Sauder; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Lorne Hook; sisters-in-law, Joyce Hook, Anita Hook, Letha Russell and Betty Faust; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Badger Honor Flight or Mount Horeb Veterans Memorial would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. 8th St.

(608) 437-5077

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.