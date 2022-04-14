Donald L. Rogers

by Obituaries

Donald L. Rogers, age 88, of Spring Green, passed away peacefully at his home on April 13, 2022. He was born on February 4, 1934 in Richland County to Will and Hattie (Johnston) Rogers. He attended Kritz Grade School in Wyoming Valley and Spring Green High School. Donald married the love of his life, Sandy Lawler on September 18, 1992. He worked for Hanson Implement and also farmed most of his life. He retired in Clyde Township in 1996 and in 2003, they moved to Spring Green.

Donald is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; eight children, Vicki (Butch) Thorson of Park City, MT; Shelly Crook (Charles Chaffee) of Spring Green; James Rogers of Richland Center; Patrick Rogers (Pam Bowlin) of Avoca; Marc (Bobbi) Rogers of Green Bay; Pam Rogers (Terry Dobson) of Cobb; Ruth (Barry) Uphoff of Stevens Point and Stacy Daniels of Altoona, IA. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister, Margie Christian of Arena; a sister-in-law, Catherine Rogers of Spring Green; two brothers-in-law, Gary (Ellen) Nagel of Poncha Springs, CO and Doug Lawler of Lone Rock as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter-in-law, Pam Rogers; a grandson, Joey Rogers; his very special in-laws, Robert and Maxine Lawler and five brothers, Clifford, William (Mae), Gerald, Robert (Doris) and George Rogers;

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville with a visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. Burial will be in East Side Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.

