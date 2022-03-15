Donald L. Brindley

by Obituaries

Donald L. Brindley, age 89, of Barneveld, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Upland Hills Nursing & Rehab Center.

Donald was born on February 26, 1933 to Ernest J. and Jeanette M. (Ellis) Brindley. They lived in Mt. Ida, WI.

On January 19, 1958, he was united in marriage to Shirley M. Fritz. They shared 64 years of marriage. They moved from Ridgeway to Barneveld and raised their family.

Donald was on the Barneveld-Brigham Volunteer Fire Dept. for 36 years, worked for the Village of Barneveld for 16 years and was a Barneveld Advancement Associate Member. He drove dump truck for Elton Lust, Ryan, Schultz & Dahl, Sunkist and Cenex Mt. Horeb to name a few. He enjoyed Fire Dept. water fighting against other departments, bear, racoon, turkey, deer and rabbit hunting, dog trading and field trial days and dog water racing.

Donald is survived by and missed always by his wife Shirley; his children David “Moose” (Brenda) Brindley, Douglas Brindley, Diane (Allen) Wenzel and Kathy Brindley (Dick Wieboldt); his grandchildren Levi (Erica) Riggs, Miles (Kristine Lewis) Wenzel and Meghan Wenzel; his siblings Darrell (Maryann) Brindley, Ernest “Butch” (Charlotte) Brindley, Karen Rothwell; other relatives and friends.

Donald was preceded in death by a baby son, Gregory Allen, his sister Evelyn Furstenberg, his brother William and his half brother Bobbie, his brothers-in-law Dick Rothwell and Lawrence Furstenberg.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the BARNEVELD AMERICAN LEGION HALL, 102 Wood Street, Barneveld, WI 53507.

The family would like to express our gratitude and thanks to all of the staff at Upland Hills Health, Nursing & Rehab Center and Hospice who tenderly cared for Donald (Dad) and kept him comfortable during his final month in providing him quality of life.

Gorgen Funeral Services

www.gorgenfh.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.