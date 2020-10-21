Donald Kenneth Erickson

Donald Kenneth Erickson, age 81, passed away on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at The View at Pine Ridge in Oconomowoc.

Visitation for Don will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Picha Funeral Home, 321 Washington Avenue, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Following will be a procession to Spring Grove Cemetery for a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Matt Gehrke officiating.

Don was born June 11, 1939 in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the son of Kenneth and Elnora (Hamburg) Erickson. Graduated Wisconsin Dells High School in 1957 and served in the Air Force from 1958-1962. Later, he was part owner of Jerry’s Speed Shop and raced stock cars until he met Emily Lea Trelinski, who he later married on May 14,1966. They moved to Milwaukee and then New Berlin where they lived for 50 years and raised three children, in the house Don helped design and build. He faithfully dedicated himself to a 37-year career at A.O.Smith/Tower Automotive. Don’s hobbies included automotives, mechanics, gardening and wood-working. He was a creator and a builder, and one heck of a dancer.

Don is survived by his son, Jason (Tina) Erickson; daughters, Erika Erickson, Andrea (Benjamin) Miller; his grandson, Ozzie; and brothers, Merlin Erickson, Alan Erickson, and Brian Erickson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Emily, and grandson Gavin.