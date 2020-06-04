Donald J. “Don” Dunbar

Dodgeville – Donald J. “Don” Dunbar, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Bloomfield Healthcare Center with Upland Hills Hospice.

Don struggled many years with Parkinson’s.

He was born July 21, 1939 to Leonard Jr and Gertrude (Zander) Dunbar. He graduated from Dodgeville High School class of “57”. Don married his high school best friend Margaret Esch on November 22, 1958. Together they raised three daughters Jill, Karen and Janet. Don farmed for many years and later worked for Singer Lumber and Walnut Hallow until he retired. At Walnut Hallow, he received a special award “Having A Positive Influence On Others” This was truly him with a big heart.

Don enjoyed watching sports especially the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. He also enjoyed riding around the farm on his UTV Ranger and John Deere Tractor. In the fall it was the yearly trip to Branson.

Parkinson’s continue to limit his capabilities; we were introduced to the UW Research for Parkinson’s class led by Dr Pickett. This was an in-home bike cycling class where they furnished the equipment and using SKYPE. He enjoyed looking forward to seeing and talking with his instructor “Pete” three times a week. They became good friends. Truly a very good program for those that have a challenge getting around and this kept him active.

Don is survived by his wife Margaret of 61 years; his three daughters Jill (Gary Lodahl of Dodgeville, Karen (Tom Galle) of Mineral Point, Janet (Tom Schroeder) Dodgeville; his six grandchildren Christina Miess (Chad) of Dodgeville, Michael Lodahl (Rachel) of Stoughton, Kari Lawver (Dan) of Dodgeville, Kory Peterson (Katie Lease) of Reedsburg, Kelli Peterson (Jared Standorf) of Mineral Point, Kelsey Havlik (Evan) of Stitzer; his two step grandchildren Anna and Sarah Galle of Madison; his great grandchildren Camden, Wesley, Elena Lawver, Everett Miess, Kolton Peterson; his siblings Jean Ann Phalen of Dubuque and Darlene Quinn (Mel) of Lancaster; his sisters-in-law Mary Terrill of Dodgeville, Dorothy Jones of Grand Marsh, Mary Jane Esch of Mt Pleasant and several nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law John and Kathryn Esch, his brothers-in-law Pat Phalen, John Esch Jr, Jack Jones, Dean Terrill and nephew Mike Phalen.

Don will be greatly missed.

Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BRIDGET’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Ridgeway.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to UW Research for Parkinson’s Disease, c/o – Gorgen Funeral Home, 400 E. Grace Street, Dodgeville, WI 53533.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bloomfield Healthcare and Upland Hills Hospice for the wonderful care of Don.

