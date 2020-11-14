Donald Howard “Doc” Vike

Donald H. “Doc” Vike, age 91, of Stoughton, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Skaalen Home.

He was born on Aug. 14, 1929, in Stoughton, the son of Clarence and Eda (Rienstad) Vike.

Doc graduated from Stoughton High School in 1947. Upon graduation he pitched for the Chicago Cubs Organization for six years. His time with the Cubs was interrupted by his service in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Japan.

Doc married Mildred Hanson on Oct. 16, 1951, in Stoughton. He was a dairy farmer for two years and a Stoughton Police Officer for two years before going to work for Dane County Highway Dept. for 31 years. During that same time Doc continued to raise tobacco.

He was a member of Stoughton American Legion Post No. 59 and VFW Post No. 328. He pitched in the Home Talent League for 29 years and continued to coach for several years after. Doc enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and got much enjoyment watching his children and grandchildren participate in their sports

Doc is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Dan) Breitbach of Park Rapids, Minn.; two sons, Dale (Sandy) Vike of Stoughton and Duane (Janet) Vike of Holmen; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Rhonda) Breitbach, Carin (Jeremy) Shepersky, Nikki (Ross) Oliver, Kristin (Bob) Steinich, Doug (Amy) Vike, Brian (Shan) Vike, Emily Vike and Joe (Leslie) Vike; brother, Herbert (Nancy) Vike; 23 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; parents; brother, Nels Vike; and two sisters, Marcella Henney and Elaine Nelson.

Private memorial services will be held at First Lutheran Church, Stoughton, with the Rev. Richard Halom presiding. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Doc’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Private burial with military honors will be held at Lutheran East Cemetery.

Doc’s family would like to thank the staff at Skaalen Home and Agrace HospiceCare for their loving care to our dad. Memorials for the family can be sent to Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy 51, Stoughton, WI 53589. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com .