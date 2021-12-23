Donald H. Morshead, Jr.

by Obituaries

Donald H. “Don” Morshead, Jr., 63 of Platteville, went peacefully to heaven on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

A private memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Father John Blewett will officiate. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Don was born on September 5, 1958 to Donald and Donna (Mohr) Morshead, Sr., in Dubuque, Iowa. He graduated from Potosi High School, class of 1977. He was united in marriage to Betty Pitzen in Potosi, Wisconsin, on May 16, 1992. They had two children, Megan and Payton. Don went to school and became a baker and worked for many years at several bakeries in the area. He then began working at UW-Platteville, in food service and later in maintenance for 17 years. He was an avid Packer, Badger, Bucks and Brewers fan, watching games whenever possible. He was an avid deer and turkey hunter, and competed in turkey calling contests, traveling one year to Nashville, Tennessee, for nationals.

Don is survived by his wife, Betty; two children, Megan and Payton; father, Don Morshead, Sr.; sisters and brothers, Barb (Darrell) Barnett, Charlie Morshead, Chris (Deb) Morshead, Sue (Marty) Vrzak, Diann (Kathy) Morshead, and Deb Morshead; father-in-law, James Pitzen; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Brian) Crapp, Steve (Katy) Pitzen, Jamie (Missy) Pitzen andBrittney (Luke) Moerer and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna; grandparents, Jack and Helena Morshead, and John and Mildred Mohr; sister, Patricia Hurley and mother-in-law, Pauline Pitzen.

Thanks to the doctors and nurses at Southwest Health Center Hospital for all they did for Don over the years.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.