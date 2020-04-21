Donald “Fritzie” F. Doescher

Donald “Fritzie” Doescher, age 65, passed away in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by family on Apr. 20, 2020, on what would have been his 46th Wedding Anniversary.

He was born in Dodgeville on May 19, 1954, to Wilbur and Esther (Amacher) Doescher. He grew up in rural Ridgeway, and attended school in Ridgeway/Dodgeville. Following school, he worked for General Beer and Beverage, a career that lasted over 30 years until his retirement in 2005. Don was united in marriage to Rosemary Pailing on Apr. 20, 1974, at St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Mazomanie. Don and Rosemary began as city farmers, raising calves in their backyard in town until they bought their own farm on Hwy K in Arena Township in 1983. Don continued to work at General Beer and Beverage while he and Rosemary raised their three sons on the farm, where they planted crops and milked cows. In his retirement, he focused on his landscaping business, Quality Lawn & Landscape, as well as continuing to run the fields and raise livestock. He enjoyed old cars, restoring a Galaxie, a Challenger, and a Camaro. He looked forward to going to car shows. Don relished in family gatherings and reunions, often planning and hosting his family and friends. He will be remembered for his pranks, jokes, humor, storytelling, being a hard worker, his love for farming, his family and grandkids, and his willingness to always lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

Don is survived by his wife, Rosemary and three sons, Raymond (Melissa) and their children, Katlyn and Jerron, Ryan (Kate) and their children, Ava, Kylie, Jillian, Robby (Nicole) and their children, Kade, Klay, Deklan; his mother, Esther Zander; siblings, Ronnie (Peggy), Roger (Pat), Dennis (Rhonda), Duane, Mary (David Dell) Zitka, Patricia Foss, Barbara (Roger Husom) Leuthold; brother and sister-in-laws, Judy Doescher, Russell Peterson, Joanne (Steve) Deal, Dorinda Segebrecht, Donna (Rex) Hurd, Julie (Cal) Williams, Nancy (Tim) Sullivan. He is further survived by other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur; a sister, Bonnie Peterson; brother, Randal Doescher; niece, Kimberly Leuthold; his in laws, Raymond and Dorothy Pailing; brother-in-laws, Jerry Pailing, Bob Zitka and Donald Foss; sister-in-law Joanne Doescher.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Don’s most immediate family at 12:00 noon on Friday, Apr. 24, 2020 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Mazomanie. A live broadcast of the Mass will be available at 12:00 noon on Friday, on the Facebook page of Don’s daughter-in-law, Nicole Doescher. Burial will follow in the St. Barnabas Cemetery. A celebration of Don’s life will be held at a later date.

Don’s family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Agrace Hospice Care, his health care givers, and his niece, Jodi McGraw M.D.

