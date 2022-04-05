Donald Fechner

Donald E. Fechner, age 90, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital. He was born on Oct. 11, 1931, in Kenosha, Wis., the son of Clarence and Mamie (Olson) Fechner.

Donny graduated from Madison West High School before attending Milton College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He proudly served his country, in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War. Donny was the recipient of two Purple Hearts. He was employed as an auditor and traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada in one of his corvettes. He was affectionately known on the East Coast as “Don Corvette.” He was an accumulator of many items, but most fondly, baseball cards, records, and golf clubs. He loved to share his adventures and stories, especially when he could teach something to his grand nieces. He truly was one of a kind and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Donald is survived by his nephews, Thomas “Tommy” (Annette) Fechner, Dan and John; and nieces, Joy (Mark) Todd, Jill, Rebecca, Bonnie, and Debra. He is further survived by special friends and neighbors, Jeff, Tom, Scotty, Susan, Brent, Mike, Bre, and the gang at Diggers. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Kenny and Jerry.

A Celebration of Life will be held at VFW POST 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison WI 53716, on Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Donny will have the honor of burial in Arlington National Veteran’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to any veteran cause.

