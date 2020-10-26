Donald Erick Siegenthaler

MADISON, Wis. –Donald Erick Siegenthaler of Madison, WI, entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Agrace Hospice. He was born in Monroe, WI, to Erick and Marie (Graber) Siegenthaler on October 30th, 1952.

Don graduated from Argyle High School, UW-Stevens Point, and received his master’s degree from UW-Platteville. He married Marsha Mason on April 25th, 1987.

He worked for over 30 years for the State of WI, retiring from the Dept. of Safety and Professional Services on December 30th, 2011.

Don was an avid outdoorsman who found pleasure in hunting, fishing, and walking through the woods enjoying nature. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling and sightseeing across the country with his wife.

He is survived by his wife Marsha of Madison, WI; two children Kristina (Sarbjit Bhullar) and Brent (Kari Barrington) both of Madison, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents Erick and Marie, and his sister Linda.

The family would like to thank Dr. Howard Bailey and the staff at UW Hospital; UW Carbone Cancer Center; the Purple Team and staff of Agrace Hospice; and the Erickson Funeral Home. The family would also like to thank close friends and family for their warming calls and visits for which Don greatly appreciated and enjoyed.

Per Don’s wishes, there will be no services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com

“I wanted a perfect ending. Now I’ve learned, the hard way, that some poems don’t rhyme, and some stories don’t have a clear beginning, middle, and end. Life is about not knowing, having to change, taking the moment and making the best of it, without knowing what’s going to happen next.”

– Gilda Radner

